Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Villarreal take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Monday.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged local rivals Valencia to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 16 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 14 victories.

Villarreal have won only one of their last 11 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 scoreline in 2022.

Villarreal have lost only one of their last eight matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 scoreline in February 2021.

After an unbeaten run of 15 matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last nine matches in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been impressive this season and will be intent on moving into the top four in the coming weeks. Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional for his side and will need to step up to the plate on Monday.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent this season. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes