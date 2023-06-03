Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form over the course of their campaign. Los Colchoneros edged Real Sociedad by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Villarreal and have won 15 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 14 victories.

Villarreal are winless in their last four matches at home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - their longest such streak against Los Colchoneros in the competition.

Atletico Madrid have played out seven draws in their last 15 matches against Villarreal in La Liga - they have played out more draws only against Real Madrid during this period.

Villarreal could become only the third team in the history of La Liga to win all four matches against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in a single edition of the competition.

After four consecutive defeats at the start of the year in La Liga, Villarreal have lost only three of their last 15 matches in the competition.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have come into their own since the turn of the year. Antoine Griezmann has been exceptional for Los Colchoneros and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day and have grown in stature since the start of the season. Atletico Madrid are in better form at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

