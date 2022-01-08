Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th January 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga features another round of fixtures this weekend as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Unai Emery's impressive Villarreal outfit at Estadio El Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Villarreal are in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have clawed their way up the league table after a poor start to their campaign. The Yellow Submarines shockingly crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a defeat against Sporting Gijon this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The reigning Spanish champions eased past Rayo Vallecano by a 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Villarreal as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 out of 39 games played between the two teams, as opposed to the Yellow Submarines' 13 victories.

Villarreal are currently winless in their last seven La Liga games against Atletico Madrid and have endured their longest losing streak against a single opponent in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last three matches at El Madrigal and have an impressive record at the stadium.

Villarreal are on their best league run under Unai Emery and have managed four victories on the trot in La Liga.

A victory in this fixture will give Atletico Madrid their first-ever two-game winning streak against Villarreal at El Madrigal.

Atletico Madrid have suffered three La Liga defeats on the trot and could suffer their fourth consecutive defeat in the competition for the first time in nearly 11 years.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid are in tatters at the moment and will need a shot in the arm to remain in the top four. Los Colchoneros have excellent players in their ranks but will need to present a unified front on Sunday.

Villarreal have shown improvement in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins to pull off a result in this fixture. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Villarreal to score first: YES

