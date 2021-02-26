Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another season-defining fixture this weekend as Atletico Madrid and Villarreal lock horns at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Villarreal are in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have endured a slump after an impressive unbeaten streak under Unai Emery. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao last week and will want to pull off an upset in this match.

Atletico Madrid have also had their troubles in recent weeks but have managed to retain their hold on the top spot in the league table. Los Colchoneros were stunned by Levante in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a marginal advantage over Villarreal as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 14 games out of a total of 37 matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have managed 13 victories against Atletico Madrid and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Sunday.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-D-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-W

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Paco Alcacer is back for this game

Villarreal

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, and Francis Coquelin in this match. Mario Gaspar has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Francis Coquelin

Doubtful: Mario Gaspar

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid have a few injury concerns

Atletico Madrid

Jose Gimenez is currently injured for Atletico Madrid and has been ruled out of this fixture. Yannick Carrasco is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to play a part against Villarreal this weekend.

Injured: Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: Yannick Carrasco

Suspended: Kieran Trippier

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Ruben Pena; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Miguel Ángel Tena takes on a new role for #Villarreal as director of football. 🟡⚽https://t.co/ZHBgKp1qqS — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) February 26, 2021

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Felipe; Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Villarreal have been a formidable unit under Unai Emery and will need to arrest their disconcerting slump to stand a chance against Atletico Madrid this weekend. With Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno in their ranks, the Yellow Submarines can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid will also need to bounce back from a run of poor results and cannot afford to drop points against Villarreal. Both teams have problems to address and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Atletico Madrid

