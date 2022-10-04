Villarreal vs Austria Wien Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2022

Villarreal will welcome Austria Wien to Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in UEFA Europa Conference League action on Thursday.

The Spanish side got their Conference League campaign off to a great start and have recorded back-to-back wins in their first two games. They overcame Hapoel Be'er Sheva 2-1 in their previous group stage fixture. They have played back-to-back draws in their two games since, including a goalless draw against Cadiz on Saturday.

Austria Wien are winless in their two games thus far. They kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against Hapoel but fell to a 4-1 away defeat at Lech Poznan last time around. They suffered a 3-0 defeat in their first Austrian Bundesliga game since the international break against rivals Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Austria Wien Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.

The home team have the joint second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring six goals in two games. Austria Wien have been able to score just one goal in two games, while both teams have conceded four goals apiece in that period.

Villarreal are undefeated in home games across all competitions. They have dropped points just once at home, with Sevilla holding them to a 1-1 draw in their last home game. They have scored four goals in three of their last four home games across all competitions.

Austria Wien have lost four of their last eight away games across all competitions but have found the back of the net in their last seven away games.

Villarreal have a solid defensive record in La Liga and have conceded just twice, but conceded three goals in their home game in the Conference League against Lech Poznan alone.

Villarreal vs Austria Wien Prediction

The Yellow Submarine have an impressive record in European competitions and have got their campaign off to a winning start. They will be looking to extend their winning run to three games. They have just one win in their last four games across all competitions, which is something Unai Emery will be looking to improve upon here.

Austria Wien have just one goal to their name in the competition and might struggle in their trip to eastern Spain. Given the contrast in the performances of the two teams in the competition this season, a win for the hosts seems likely here.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Austria Wien

Villarreal vs Austria Wien Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Álex Baena to score anytime - Yes

