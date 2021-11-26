Villarreal vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 27th November 2021

Barcelona are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as Xavi and his charges take on Unai Emery's Villarreal side at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have endured an abysmal season so far by their own lofty standards. The Catalan giants are yet to lose a game under newly-appointed manager Xavi, however, and will be intent on maintaining their unbeaten streak this weekend.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to hit their stride this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably excellent record against Villarreal and have won 27 out of 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's seven victories.

Villarreal have suffered the longest winless run in their history against Barcelona and have failed to win in any of the last 246 games that they have played against Blaugrana.

Barcelona arrested a four-game winless run with their victory in the Catalan derby and could potentially win back-to-back La Liga games for the first time this season on Saturday.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in each of their nine matches against Villarreal in all competitions.

The previous meeting between the two teams in April this year saw Antoine Griezmann inspire a Barcelona comeback and secure a 2-1 victory.

Barcelona have failed to win their last five away games in La Liga and have a point to prove this weekend

Villarreal vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have already managed to show signs of improvement under Xavi and dominated their 0-0 stalemate against Benfica this week. The Catalan side might not be able to qualify for the Champions League knock-outs and has a point to prove this weekend.

Rakuten Sports @RakutenSports



We have made history together again demonstrating that no matter where you are, you always stay close to the team.



We can only say: THANK YOU FANS❤️💙!



#PictureHistory Thousands of @FCBarcelona fans from around the world have united again in #TheBigPicture at Camp Nou🔴🔵.We have made history together again demonstrating that no matter where you are, you always stay close to the team.We can only say: THANK YOU FANS❤️💙! Thousands of @FCBarcelona fans from around the world have united again in #TheBigPicture at Camp Nou🔴🔵. We have made history together again demonstrating that no matter where you are, you always stay close to the team. We can only say: THANK YOU FANS❤️💙!#PictureHistory https://t.co/Z0bJPZ2gNB

Villarreal have not been at their best this season and will need to step up to the plate in this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 0-2 Barcelona

Villarreal vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Memphis Depay to score anytime: YES

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi