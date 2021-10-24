Villarreal vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they lock horns with Cadiz on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled so far this season and will need to win this game.

Cadiz are in 17th place in the La Liga standings and could find themselves in a relegation battle in the coming months. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves over the weekend and cannot afford another poor result in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will want to bounce back on Tuesday.

Villarreal vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an excellent record against Cadiz and have won four out of seven matches played between the two teams. Cadiz have never defeated Villarreal in an official fixture and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Villarreal. Cadiz gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-D-W

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-D

Villarreal vs Cadiz Team News

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Boulaye Dia and Raul Albiol have also made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raul Albiol, Boulaye Dia

Suspended: None

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Mari and Fali have recovered from their knocks and should be available for selection.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Aissa Mandi, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo, Arnaut Danjuma; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Fali, Iza; Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon, Alex Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez; Milutin Osmajic, Alvaro Negredo

Villarreal vs Cadiz Prediction

Villarreal have been shockingly poor in La Liga over the past month and will need to return to winning ways in the coming weeks. Unai Emery has excellent talent at his disposal but will need to address his side's issues on Tuesday.

Cadiz have struggled to cope with the Spanish top flight this season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Cadiz

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi