Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit at El Madrigal on Saturday.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview

Villarreal are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back with a positive result this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Galician outfit edged Mallorca to a 4-3 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a slight edge over Villarreal and have won 13 out of 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 12 victories.

Villarreal have a poor recent record against Celta Vigo and have lost four of their last seven matches against the Galician side.

Villarreal have lost their last three La Liga games against Celta Vigo at home, conceding at least three goals in each of these matches.

After five consecutive defeats against teams from Valencia, Celta Vigo have managed to win two of their last three matches against teams from the region.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last seven home games in La Liga, with their previous defeat coming in Barcelona in November last year.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last four away matches in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these games.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Villarreal have not been at their best under Unai Emery this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo have plenty of experience in the top flight and will want to make an impact this weekend.

Celta Vigo have improved since the turn of the year and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Celta Vigo

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Iago Aspas to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Villarreal to score first: YES

