Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Villarreal lock horns with a struggling Celta Vigo side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Wednesday.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Galician outfit edged Granada to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 14 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 13 victories.

After a run of three defeats on the trot against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Villarreal have lost only one of their last seven league games against the Galicians.

Celta Vigo have won three of their last five matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Villarreal have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 17 matches at home in La Liga, with their only such result coming in a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo in February 2014.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Villarreal have been a shadow of their former selves this season and have struggled to contain their opponents in La Liga. The Yellow Submarines suffered against Real Madrid over the weekend and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Celta Vigo have also been in poor form this season and could find themselves in a relegation battle in the coming months. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Celta Vigo

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes