Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio de Madrigal on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Preview

Villarreal are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Espanyol by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Galician outfit edged Elche to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal and Celta Vigo are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of the 33 matches played between the two teams.

Villarreal have lost only one of their last six games against Celta Vigo in La Liga, with their previous defeat against the Galicians coming by a 4-2 margin in May 2021.

Villarreal have lost three of their last four matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Celta Vigo have lost four of their last five games away from home against teams from the region of Valencia in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these games.

Villarreal have picked up 19 points from their last nine La Liga games - as many as they had managed in the 15 league games preceding this run.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing their place in Europe. Samuel Chukwueze and Etienne Capoue have been impressive for the hosts this season and will look to step up in this match.

Celta Vigo are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will need to work hard to stand a chance this weekend. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Celta Vigo

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

