Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2024

Villarreal will invite Celta Vigo to Estadio de la Cerámica in La Liga on Monday. Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign.

The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Madrid in their campaign opener, with their top scorer from last season Alexander Sørloth scoring the equalizing goal in his debut for the capital club. They improved upon that performance on Saturday as goals from Arnaut Danjuma and Ayoze Pérez helped them record a 2-1 away win over Sevilla.

The visitors won their campaign opener 2-1 against Deportivo Alaves and continued their impressive form on Friday as they registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Valencia. Captain Iago Aspas was on the scoresheet in both games.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 38 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 15 wins apiece and eight games ending in draws.

Both teams registered 3-2 home wins in their league meetings last season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league outings, recording three wins. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss in their last 10 league games, with that loss coming against Celta.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five league outings, recording four wins.

Villarreal have suffered just one loss at home in La Liga in 2024. They have won their last three home meetings against Celta Vigo.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams at Estadio de la Cerámica have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven league outings.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Prediction

El Submarino Amarillo have scored two goals apiece in their first two games of the season and will look to continue their goalscoring form in this match. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in La Liga, scoring 12 goals, and are strong favorites.

Denis Suarez remains sidelined with an injury alongside Juan Foyth and Alfonso Pedraza. Marcelino will look to make a few changes to the starting XI in this match and Ayoze Pérez should get the nod to start.

Os Celestes have enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign and have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring five goals. They have conceded one goal each in their two games and will look to improve upon that record.

Mihailo Ristic and Luca de la Torre remain the two confirmed absentees for the visitors. Claudio Giráldez is also expected to make a few changes to the starting XI.

Both teams have enjoyed a great start to their league campaign and will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact. They play for the second time in quick succession, so fatigue might be a factor. With that in mind, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Celta Vigo

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score or assist any time - Yes

