Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are back in action this week as La Liga's hectic schedule sees Unai Emery's side host a struggling Deportivo Alaves side at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday. Both sides have played three games apiece this season and will want to be at their best in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves currently find themselves in the relegation zone and are yet to win a game in this edition of La Liga. The Basque side is in desperate need of a victory and will be up against the wall against Unai Emery's outfit.

Villarreal are in need of a morale boost of their own after being thrashed at the Camp Nou by a 4-0 margin. The Yellow Submarines have a talented squad and have a distinct upper hand in this fixture but need to get their tactics right to be assured of a victory against Alaves.

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a surprisingly underwhelming head-to-head record against Alaves and have managed only four victories from a total of nine games against the away side. Villarreal have won their previous two fixtures against Alaves, however, and have scored six goals in the process.

Villarreal eked out a 2-1 victory in the previous meeting between these two sides earlier this year as a late Fernando Nino goal broke Alaves hearts. Carlos Bacca also got on to the scoresheet on the day and is likely to make a substitute appearance on Wednesday.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-W-D

Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-L-L

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Alberto Moreno is currently injured

Villarreal

Villarreal do have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra, and Ruben Pena in this game. Takefusa Kubo gave a good account of himself against Barcelona and is likely to get the nod ahead of Samuel Chukwueze against Deportivo Alaves.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra, Ruben Pena

Doubtful: Alfonso Pedraza

Suspended: None

Tomas Pina might not feature in this game

Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up and are likely to field a defensive team against a strong Villarreal team. Tomas Pina remains doubtful for the away side and might not play a part in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomas Pina

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Moi Gomez, Dani Parejo, Vicente Iborra, Takefusa Kubo; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Pere Pons, Rodrigo Battaglia, Edgar Mendez; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Villarreal vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Villarreal have an imposing attacking combination and with the likes of Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno in their ranks, the Yellow Submarines are well-placed to take all three points away from this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves can be a feisty outfit on their day, however, and will try to hurt Villarreal on the counter. Joselu and Lucas Perez may well be able to trouble Villarreal's defence but Unai Emery's men are the favourites to win this fixture.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Deportivo Alaves

