Villarreal vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

UEFA Europa League action returns to the Estadio de La Ceramica as Villarreal face Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Thursday.

The Yellow Submarine secured an impressive 2-0 win in Ukraine in the first leg, with Kyiv now on the back foot coming into the game.

Unai Emery's side followed their impressive win over Kyiv with their first win in 10 La Liga games away to Eibar.

Moi Gomes, Carlos Bacca, and Alfonso Pedraza found the net in an eventful game that saw Villarreal triumph 3-1. The win moved the Yellow Submarine up to seventh in the table.

Dynamo Kyiv bounced back immediately from the 2-0 loss against Villarreal with a 2-0 win over third-placed Zorya Luhansk.

Artem Biesiedin and Serhiy Sydorchuk found the net as Dynamo went four points clear at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League table.

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

Dynamo Kyiv have yet to beat Villarreal in three attempts, with the Spanish side winning twice.

The last time the Yellow Submarine made the trip to Ukraine, the game ended in a goalless draw in the 2004-05 UEFA Cup.

Dynamo Kyiv form in the Ukrainian Premier League: W-W-W-D-W

Dynamo Kyiv form in the UEFA Europa League: L-W-D

Villarreal form in La Liga: W-L-L-D-L

Villarreal form in the UEFA Europa League: W-W-W-W-W

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Villarreal

Here are the goals from today's training session.

Etienne Capoue was sent off against Eibar, while Raul Albiol served a suspension in that game. That means both are expected to start in this match. Pau Torres' participation is in doubt for this game after he picked up an injury in the first leg. Ramiro Funes Mori is likely to replace him in defense.

Emery rotated the squad against Eibar and should restore his European lineup for this game.

Injured: Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin, Ruben Pena, Alberto Moreno

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv

Ювілейний 250-й матч капітана «Динамо» 💪



Сергій став 16-м футболістом в історії нашого клубу за часів проведення чемпіонатів незалежної України, який досяг цього показника. pic.twitter.com/KFXTLQ9A9V — FC Dynamo Kyiv (@DynamoKyiv) March 14, 2021

Mircea Lucescu welcomed back defender Denys Popov and winger Viktor Tsygankov back from injury, but still has a lengthy injury list.

Lucescu named a full-strength team against Zorya, although Gerson Rodrigues was rested. The winger may replace Carlos de Pena in the lineup as Dynamo stick to their regular starters.

Injured: Benjamin Verbic, Denys Harmash, Tudor Baluta, Volodymyr Kostevych, Mykyta Burda, Ruslan Neshcheret

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3) : Geronimo Rulli (GK) ; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Ramiro Funes Mori, Alfonso Pedraza; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Samuel Chukwueze, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-3-3) : George Buschan (GK); Tomasz Kedziora, Oleksandr Syrota, Ilya Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Vitaly Buyakskyi; Viktor Tsygankov, Artem Biesiedin, Gerson Rodrigues

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Unai Emery's side have won their last five games in the UEFA Europa League and are likely to continue that streak against Dynamo Kyiv. Gerard Moreno has been involved in Villarreal's last five goals and is sure to torment Dynamo's defense once again.

Artem Biesiedin scored against Zorya and can find the net once more, but it may be in vain. We expect Villarreal to grab another win and progress to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv