Villarreal vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are set to host Eibar at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday in their next La Liga fixture.

Villarreal began their 2020-21 La Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Huesca last Sunday. Former Manchester City right-back Pablo Maffeo scored for Huesca, before a penalty in the second half from Spain international Gerard Moreno ensured a draw.

Eibar, on the other hand, faced Celta Vigo in their league opener last Sunday at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium and drew 0-0 in a drab encounter. Jose Luis Mendilibar's men mustered only one shot on target, with Celta Vigo managing three. However, Eibar midfielder Pape Diop was sent off late in the second half.

Villarreal vs Eibar Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Villarreal have won five games, lost four and drawn three.

Their most recent match was in July, in which Villarreal thrashed Eibar 4-0. A brace from Gerard Moreno and goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Moi Gomez sealed the victory for the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D

Eibar form guide in La Liga: D

Villarreal vs Eibar Team News

Villarreal have a few injury concerns. Former Arsenal and Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin, Spain international Alberto Moreno and midfielder Ramiro Guerra are all out. There remain doubts over the availability of veteran striker Carlos Bacca.

Injured: Francis Coquelin, Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra

Doubtful: Carlos Bacca

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Eibar will be without midfielder Pape Diop, who is suspended. Defender Jose Angel is out with an injury, while there are fitness concerns over defender Anaitz Arbilla.

Injured: Jose Angel

Doubtful: Anaitz Arbilla

Suspended: Pape Diop

Villarreal vs Eibar Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo, Ruben Pena, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Samuel Chukwueze, Vicente Iborra, Dani Parejo, Moi Gomez, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic, Rober Correa, Sergio Alvarez, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Pedro Leon, Recio, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui, Kike, Sergi Enrich

Villarreal vs Eibar Prediction

Villarreal have a new manager at the helm in the form of Unai Emery. They have been active in the transfer market too; Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Pervis Estupinan and Takefusa Kubo are all astute signings. With Spain internationals Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer leading the line, the Yellow Submarine have many reasons to be positive.

Eibar, on the other hand, have looked impressive under manager Jose Luis Mendilibar. The Spaniard has been the manager of the club since 2015, and the likes of Yoshinori Muto and Kevin Rodrigues have arrived to strengthen the squad.

Eibar have done well in the Spanish top-flight, but Villarreal have some good players in their ranks. Unai Emery might not be the most innovative of managers, but Villarreal should win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Eibar

