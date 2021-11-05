Villarreal vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Getafe on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this weekend.
Villarreal are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a 2-0 defeat against Valencia in their previous league game and will need to bounce back in this match.
Getafe, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a miserable league campaign. The Madrid-based outfit edged Espanyol to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.
Villarreal vs Getafe Head-to-Head
Villarreal have an impressive record against Getafe and have won 20 out of 33 matches played between the two sides. Getafe have managed eight victories against Villarreal and will need to be at their best on Sunday.
The previous match between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Villarreal. Yeremi Pino scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.
Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-W
Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-D
Villarreal vs Getafe Team News
Villarreal
Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Boulaye Dia and Raul Albiol have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.
Injured: Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Getafe
Sabit Abdulai, Sandro Ramirez, Mathias Olivera, and Jakub Jankto are currently recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable for selection. Damian Suarez picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Espanyol and is suspended for this match.
Injured: Sabit Abdulai
Doubtful: Sandro Ramirez, Mathias Olivera, Vitolo, Jakub Jankto
Suspended: Damian Suarez
Villarreal vs Getafe Predicted XI
Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Serge Aurier; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Boulaye Dia
Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Koffi, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Allan-Romeo Nyom; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Juan Iglesias, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Dario Poveda
Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction
Villarreal have managed only one point from their last four league games and are in the middle of a shocking slump at the moment. Unai Emery has good players at his disposal and will need to turn the Yellow Submarines' campaign around this month.
Getafe have shown improvement in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this season. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Getafe