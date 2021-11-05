Villarreal vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Getafe on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Villarreal are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a 2-0 defeat against Valencia in their previous league game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Getafe, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a miserable league campaign. The Madrid-based outfit edged Espanyol to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Getafe C.F. @GetafeCF



A pesar de la lluvia no habéis dejado de animar al equipo durante los 90 minutos, demostrando una vez más que



¡Junto a vosotros saldremos adelante! 👏



#VamosGeta ¡Azulones, lo de hoy ha sido posible gracias a vosotros! 🙌A pesar de la lluvia no habéis dejado de animar al equipo durante los 90 minutos, demostrando una vez más que #JuntosSumamos . 💙¡Junto a vosotros saldremos adelante! 👏 ¡Azulones, lo de hoy ha sido posible gracias a vosotros! 🙌A pesar de la lluvia no habéis dejado de animar al equipo durante los 90 minutos, demostrando una vez más que #JuntosSumamos. 💙¡Junto a vosotros saldremos adelante! 👏#VamosGeta https://t.co/FwtrZtp6hG

Villarreal vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an impressive record against Getafe and have won 20 out of 33 matches played between the two sides. Getafe have managed eight victories against Villarreal and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Villarreal. Yeremi Pino scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-D

Villarreal vs Getafe Team News

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Boulaye Dia and Raul Albiol have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Gerard Moreno, Juan Foyth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai, Sandro Ramirez, Mathias Olivera, and Jakub Jankto are currently recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable for selection. Damian Suarez picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Espanyol and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: Sandro Ramirez, Mathias Olivera, Vitolo, Jakub Jankto

Suspended: Damian Suarez

Villarreal vs Getafe Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Serge Aurier; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Boulaye Dia

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Koffi, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Allan-Romeo Nyom; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Juan Iglesias, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Dario Poveda

Villarreal vs Getafe Prediction

Villarreal have managed only one point from their last four league games and are in the middle of a shocking slump at the moment. Unai Emery has good players at his disposal and will need to turn the Yellow Submarines' campaign around this month.

Getafe have shown improvement in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this season. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Getafe

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi