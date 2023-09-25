Villarreal vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Villarreal and Girona go head-to-head at the Estadi de la Ceràmica in round seven of the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday.

Pacheta’s men have won their last five games against the Blanquivermells and will head into the midweek clash looking to extend this dominant run.

Villarreal failed to find their feet on Sunday when they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Pacheta’s side are currently winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing three, including a 2-0 defeat against Panathinaikos in their UEFA Europa League opener on September 21.

With seven points from their opening six La Liga matches, the Yellow Submarine are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with Osasuna and Getafe.

Elsewhere, Girona maintained their superb start to the new La Liga campaign as they picked up a resounding 5-3 victory over Mallorca at the weekend.

Michel’s men have now won their last five league matches since holding out for a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the league curtain-raiser on August 12.

With 16 points from a possible 18, Girona are currently second in the league standings, level on points with first-placed Barcelona.

Villarreal vs Girona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal boast a superior record in the history of this fixture with seven wins in their previous 11 meetings, while Girona have picked up four wins in that time.

The Yellow Submarine are on a run of five consecutive victories over Michel’s side, stretching back to a 1-0 loss in August 2018.

Girona are on a five-match winning streak and are one of just two sides yet to lose a La Liga game this season, securing five wins and one draw in their opening six matches.

Villarreal are winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since late August.

Girona are unbeaten in six of their last seven La Liga away matches, claiming three wins and three draws since the start of May.

Villarreal vs Girona Prediction

Villarreal and Girona head into the midweek clash in contrasting form, with Girona winning their last five matches on the bounce. Villarreal have managed just two wins this season and we see them struggling against the Blanquivermells on Wednesday.

We expect the match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Girona

Villarreal vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Girona’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)