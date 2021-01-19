Villarreal vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this week as Villarreal travel to southern Spain to take on Granada at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday. Villarreal have been excellent this season and will want to win this game.

Granada are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations over the past year. El Grana eased past Osasuna by a comfortable 2-0 margin last weekend and will need to put in a similar performance in this match.

Villarreal have also been impressive over the past few months and find themselves in fourth place in the league table at the moment. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Celta Vigo by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will want to maintain their excellent streak in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Granada Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Granada and have won seven games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only five victories against Villarreal and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous game played between the two teams last season ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Villarreal. Gerard Moreno scored the winning goal on the day and will need to put in a similar performance in this fixture.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D-W

Granada form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-L

Villarreal vs Granada Team News

Villarreal have a depleted squad

Villarreal

Villarreal have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, and Mario Gaspar in this match. Samuel Chukwueze is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Mario Gaspar

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze

Suspended: None

Granada need to win this game

Granada

Neyder Lozano and Maxime Gonalons are currently recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Quini and Victor Diaz are also struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to play a part against Villarreal.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Maxime Gonalons

Doubtful: Victor Diaz, Quini

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Granada Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Ruben Pena; Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Fernando Nino, Gerard Moreno

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Yan Eteki, Angel Montoro, Yangel Herrera; Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado, Darwin Machis

Villarreal vs Granada Prediction

Villarreal have built a formidable squad over the past few months under Unai Emery and have a point to prove in this match. The Yellow Submarines will want to finish in the top four this season and need to win this game.

Granada have Roberto Soldado and Darwin Machis in their ranks and can potentially trouble Villarreal in this game. Villarreal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Granada

