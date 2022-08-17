Villarreal vs Hajduk Split prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23

Villarreal will meet Hajdukm Split at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

The Spanish side secured direct qualification in the playoffs after securing a seventh-placed finish in the La Liga last season. They won the Europa League in 2021, thus securing promotion to the UEFA Champions League last season. They made it to the semi-finals where they suffered a 5-2 defeat on aggregate against Liverpool.

Hajduk Split began their qualifying campaign in the third round against Vitoria SC. Though they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the second leg, a 3-1 win in the home leg helped them eke out a 3-2 win on aggregate.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague



@VillarrealCFen | #UECL 🟡 Giovani Lo Celso: "the motivation is double when you are shown as much affection as the Villarreal fans have shown me. I hope to repay that affection" 🗣️ 🟡 Giovani Lo Celso: "the motivation is double when you are shown as much affection as the Villarreal fans have shown me. I hope to repay that affection" 🗣️@VillarrealCFen | #UECL https://t.co/IgwZ6bfLCk

Villarreal vs Hajduk Split Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Villarreal have a superior European record and will be the favorites to secure a win at home in this fixture.

Villarreal form guide (all competitions): W

Hajduk Split form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Villarreal vs Hajduk Split Team News

Villarreal

Alberto Moreno has been sidelined for at least another couple of months with a ligament injury, while Manu Trigueros has not played since fracturing his foot in a friendly game last month. New signing Kiko Femenía picked up an ankle injury last month and is not available for this game.

Étienne Capoue will serve a suspension carried forward from the Champions League last season.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Manu Trigueros, Kiko Femenia.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Étienne Capoue.

Unavailable: None.

Hajduk Split

There are no reported absentees for the Majstori s mora. The Croatian club need to field the strongest possible lineup here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Villarreal vs Hajduk Split Predicted XIs

Villarreal (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli (GK); Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Jorge Cuenca, Aïssa Mandi; Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Giovani Lo Celso; Samuel Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Arnaut Danjuma

Hajduk Split (4-4-2): Lovre Kalinic (GK); Stefan Simic, Dario Melnjak, Josip Elez, Dino Mikanovic; Lukas Grgic, Josip Vukovic, Filip Krovinovic, Emir Sahiti; Marko Livaja, Stipe Biuk.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Villarreal vs Hajduk Split Prediction

The Yellow Submarine boasts a solid European record in recent years and have qualified for the knockout stage of UEFA competitions every single season, except the 2019-20 campaign.

Hajduk have lost two games in a row and might come up short in this fixture against the current La Liga leaders.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Hajduk Split

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P