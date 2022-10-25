Villarreal vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Villarreal host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Thursday for a clash in the Europa Conference League, looking to make it five wins in a row.

The Yellow Submarines have won all four of their games in Group C of the competition thus far and secured their place in the round of 16.

With 12 points in the bag from four games, they are seven clear of second-placed Lech Poznan, who cannot catch up with them with only two games remaining.

The Spanish team approach Thursday's game on the back of a narrow win over Almeria in La Liga, with Nicolas Jackson scoring in the 94th minute to secure a 2-1 win.

Alex Baena and Manu Morlanes were sent off for the home side in the match but their suspensions are limited to league games and they will therefore both be available for Thursday.

However, this week marks the beginning of a new era, with Unai Emery leaving the club.

Hapoel, meanwhile, have collected only three points in four European games, all from draws.

The Israeli outfit were held to a 0-0 draw by Austria Wien and Lech Poznan before another 1-1 draw with the Polish outfit in their last European outing.

Although they cannot advance to the last 16 directly, a place in the knockout round playoffs is still a possibility, but Hapoel desperately need a win for that to happen.

Villarreal vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides hadn't clashed before this season and Villarreal beat Hapoel 2-1 in Beersheba in September.

For the first time in their history, Villarreal have won their opening four European games of a season. Never before has the side won five group matches of a single European campaign.

With 12 goals scored in four games, Villarreal are the highest scoring team in the competition right now along with Silkeborg.

This is Hapoel's first proper European campaign since the Europa League in the 2020-21 season.

Hapoel are one of the six teams who are yet to post a win in the Conference League this season.

Villarreal vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction

Villarreal have not been at their best lately, beaten 3-0 by Barcelona before leaving it late against Almeria.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva @HBS_FC 🏼

שבוע טוב רגע לפני תחילתו של שבוע חורפי, מבול שערים בבירהשבוע טוב רגע לפני תחילתו של שבוע חורפי, מבול שערים בבירה 💪🏼שבוע טוב ❤️ https://t.co/WABHyHmkjE

However, their European form has been impeccable, and we expect them to win for a fifth time in a row.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Villarreal vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

