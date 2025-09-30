Villarreal vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Villarreal lock horns with Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The home side defeated Athletic Bilbao by a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good historical record against Juventus and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw. Juventus have never defeated Villarreal in an official encounter on the European stage.

The previous game between Villarreal and an Italian team at the Estadio de la Ceramica took place against Juventus in February 2022 and witnessed a 1-1 draw where Villarreal scored an equalizer after Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus the lead in the first half.

Juventus have lost only one of their last six matches away from home against opponents from Spain in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Villarreal have won two of their last 12 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League.

Villarreal vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have made positive strides under Igor Tudor but have a few issues to address ahead of this fixture. Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Villarreal can pull off an upset on their day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-2 Juventus

Villarreal vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

