Villarreal vs Lech Poznan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Villarreal will entertain Lech Poznan at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener on Thursday.
The hosts made it to the group stage of the competition with a comprehensive 6-2 aggregate win over Hajduk Split in the playoffs. They have got their La Liga campaign off to a solid start, not conceding in four league outings. Villarreal are coming off a 4-0 win over Elche last weekend.
Poznan, meanwhile, began their qualifying campaign in the UEFA Champions League in July but were eliminated in the first round. In the playoffs for the UEFA Europa Conference League, they overcame Diddelang 3-1 on aggregate.
Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head
The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.
Villarreal form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W
Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W
Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Team News
Villarreal
Juan Foyth has been sidelined for at least a couple of months with a knee injury. Arnaut Danjuma has not played this season and is expected to sit this one out because of injury.
Alberto Moreno remains a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury picked up last season. New signing Johan Mojica's involvement remains doubtful, as he missed the last league game against Elche.
Injured: Alberto Moreno, Juan Foyth, Pepe Reina
Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma, Johan Mojica
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Raul Albiol
Lech Poznan
Artur Sobiech, Alan Czerwinski, Bartosz Salamon and Adriel Ba Loua are recovering from their respective ailments and will not travel to Villarreal. Mikael Ishak returned from a knock and scored on Sunday, while Antonio Milic's involvement is doubtful.
Injured: Artur Sobiech, Alan Czerwinski, Bartosz Salamon, Adriel Ba Loua, Lubomir Satka, Filip Marchwinski
Doubtful: Antonio Milic
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Predicted XIs
Villarreal (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Kiko Femenia, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Giovani Lo Celso; Gerard Moreno, Jose Luis Morales
Lech Poznan (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek; Barry Douglas, Maksymilian Pingot, Nika Kvekeskiri, Joel Pereira; Jesper Karlstrom, Radoslaw Murawski; Maksym Czekala, Afonso Sousa, Georgiy Tsitaishvili; Mikael Ishak
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Prediction
The hosts have not conceded a league goal this season and scored eight. Meanwhile, Lech are undefeated in their last five games, keeping four clean sheets.
Although both teams head into the game in solid form, the Yellow Submarine should bank on their home advantage to secure a comfortable win.
Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Lech Poznan