Villarreal vs Lech Poznan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Villarreal will entertain Lech Poznan at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener on Thursday.

The hosts made it to the group stage of the competition with a comprehensive 6-2 aggregate win over Hajduk Split in the playoffs. They have got their La Liga campaign off to a solid start, not conceding in four league outings. Villarreal are coming off a 4-0 win over Elche last weekend.

Poznan, meanwhile, began their qualifying campaign in the UEFA Champions League in July but were eliminated in the first round. In the playoffs for the UEFA Europa Conference League, they overcame Diddelang 3-1 on aggregate.

Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Villarreal form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Team News

Villarreal

Juan Foyth has been sidelined for at least a couple of months with a knee injury. Arnaut Danjuma has not played this season and is expected to sit this one out because of injury.

Alberto Moreno remains a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury picked up last season. New signing Johan Mojica's involvement remains doubtful, as he missed the last league game against Elche.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Juan Foyth, Pepe Reina

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma, Johan Mojica

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Raul Albiol

Lech Poznan

Artur Sobiech, Alan Czerwinski, Bartosz Salamon and Adriel Ba Loua are recovering from their respective ailments and will not travel to Villarreal. Mikael Ishak returned from a knock and scored on Sunday, while Antonio Milic's involvement is doubtful.

Injured: Artur Sobiech, Alan Czerwinski, Bartosz Salamon, Adriel Ba Loua, Lubomir Satka, Filip Marchwinski

Doubtful: Antonio Milic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Predicted XIs

Villarreal (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli; Kiko Femenia, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Giovani Lo Celso; Gerard Moreno, Jose Luis Morales

Lech Poznan (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek; Barry Douglas, Maksymilian Pingot, Nika Kvekeskiri, Joel Pereira; Jesper Karlstrom, Radoslaw Murawski; Maksym Czekala, Afonso Sousa, Georgiy Tsitaishvili; Mikael Ishak

Villarreal vs Lech Poznan Prediction

The hosts have not conceded a league goal this season and scored eight. Meanwhile, Lech are undefeated in their last five games, keeping four clean sheets.

Although both teams head into the game in solid form, the Yellow Submarine should bank on their home advantage to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Lech Poznan

