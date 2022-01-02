Villarreal vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Villarreal are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this week as they lock horns with Levante on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Levante are in dismal form in La Liga this season and are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table. The away side suffered a 4-3 defeat against arch-rivals Valencia last month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Deportivo Alaves by a 5-2 margin in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Levante Head-to-Head

Villarreal have an impressive record against Levante and have won 15 out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed eight victories against Villarreal and will need to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-L

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-D

Villarreal vs Levante Team News

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Ruben Pena picked up an injury last month and has been ruled out of this fixture. Francis Coquelin and Arnaut Danjuma are struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin, Arnaut Danjuma

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Shkodran Mustafi is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will not feature in this game. Pepelu and Roberto Soldado are serving suspensions at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi

Doubtful: Sergio Postigo

Suspended: Pepelu, Roberto Soldado

Villarreal vs Levante Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno; Boulaye Dia, Yeremi Pino, Alberto Moreno

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Cardenas; Carlos Clerc, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Son; Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Villarreal vs Levante Prediction

Villarreal have endured a poor campaign under Unai Emery so far but have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino can be lethal on their day and will want to make a mark in this fixture.

Levante have their work cut out for them and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation this season. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Levante

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi