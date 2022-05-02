Villarreal vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of semi-final fixtures this week as Liverpool take on Villarreal on Tuesday. Liverpool have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand in this match.

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been impressive since the turn of the year. The Merseyside giants edged Newcastle United to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Deportivo Alaves over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have a good record against Villarreal and have won two out of the four matches played between the two sides. Villarreal have managed one victory against Liverpool and will need to level the scales on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-0 victory for Liverpool. Villarreal struggled on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Villarreal form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Villarreal vs Liverpool Team News

Villarreal need to win this game

Villarreal

Alberto Moreno is recuperating from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Francis Coquelin and Gerard Moreno are also struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin, Gerard Moreno, Yeremi Pino

Suspended: None

Liverpool have a strong squad

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Luis Diaz has been exceptional for Liverpool so far and will play a part this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan; Dani Parejo, Etienne Capuoe, Manu Trigueros; Samuel Chukwueze, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Villarreal vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional since the turn of the year and are one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have thrived under Jurgen Klopp and will want to make their mark this week.

Villarreal were thoroughly outplayed in the first leg and will need a miracle to turn their campaign. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Liverpool

