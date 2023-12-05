Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Villarreal will invite Maccabi Haifa to the Estadio de la Cerámica in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on October 26 but was postponed due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The hosts have won three games in a row in the competition since a 2-0 loss to Panathinaikos in their campaign opener. They avenged their defeat last week, registering a 3-2 home win thanks to goals from Álex Baena, Santi Comesaña, and José Luis Morales.

The visitors have endured a winless run in the competition thus far, suffering three defeats in four games. They are at the bottom of the Group F table and cannot finish in the top two. They lost 3-0 to Rennes last week.

The hosts met Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday, playing out a 1-1 draw. The visitors, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the Israeli Premier League, with a 1-0 triumph over Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time. They first met last month, with the hosts registering a 2-1 win.

The visitors have scored just one goal in four games in the competition thus far, with that goal coming against the hosts last month.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins.

Villarreal have won their last 10 home games in the Europa League, keeping four clean sheets.

Maccabi Haifa are winless in their four meetings against Spanish teams in Europe, suffering two defeats. The hosts, meanwhile, have lost just once to Israeli teams.

Interestingly, the hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

El Submarino Amarillo head into the match in good form and unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. They have won their last two home games as well, scoring twice apiece in these games. They have lost just once in their last 19 games in the Europa League and are strong favorites in this match.

They have won three games on the trot since a loss in their campaign opener and will look to build on that form here. They are unbeaten in four games under new manager Marcelino García and are expected to enjoy a solid outing.

The Greens are winless in the Europa League thus far, suffering three defeats. They have scored just once in these games while conceding eight goals. They have lost three of their last five away games in all competitions, conceding three goals apiece in these losses.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their respective records in the Europa League, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Maccabi Haifa

Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: José Luis Morales to score or assist any time - Yes