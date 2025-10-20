Villarreal vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Villarreal lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in eighth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cityzens eased past Everton by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 26th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact on the European front this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Real Betis last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against Villarreal in major European competitions and have won the two matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have never secured a victory against Manchester City on the European stage.

Villarreal are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga encounter last month.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League match in August this year.

Manchester City have kept clean sheets in each of their last two games in all competitions.

Villarreal vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have a formidable squad at their disposal and have managed to hit their stride in recent weeks. Erling Haaland has come into his own for his side and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Villarreal have struggled in the UEFA Champions League and will need to play out of their skins this week. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Manchester City

Villarreal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More