Villarreal vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Villarreal lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Villarreal vs Manchester City Preview
Manchester City are currently in eighth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cityzens eased past Everton by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 26th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact on the European front this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Real Betis last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Villarreal vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester City have a good record against Villarreal in major European competitions and have won the two matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have never secured a victory against Manchester City on the European stage.
- Villarreal are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga encounter last month.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League match in August this year.
- Manchester City have kept clean sheets in each of their last two games in all competitions.
Villarreal vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City have a formidable squad at their disposal and have managed to hit their stride in recent weeks. Erling Haaland has come into his own for his side and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
Villarreal have struggled in the UEFA Champions League and will need to play out of their skins this week. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Manchester City
Villarreal vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes