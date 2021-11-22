Villarreal vs Manchester United - 4 things to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday to face Villarreal on matchday five of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

Both sides are currently level on seven points apiece in Group F. But the Red Devils sit ahead of the La Liga side courtesy of their superior head-to-head record. Back in September, United beat Villarreal 2-1 at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading home a stoppage-time winner.

However, a lot has changed since then, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack following a poor run of results. Nevertheless, a victory would be enough to guarantee United's place in the last 16, but the Yellow Submarine may not go down too easily.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Manchester United will play their first game of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League. dlvr.it/SCxB7g Manchester United will play their first game of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League. dlvr.it/SCxB7g

Atalanta are lurking just two points behind them. So defeat for Villarreal would see them down in third place going into their final-day showdown with the Serie A side.

Either way, we have a cracker on our hands. On that note, here are four things to look forward to in the clash between Villarreal and Manchester United:

#4 Villarreal are plagued with injuries

Villarreal are missing some key players.

Villarreal are blighted by an injury crisis at the moment. Head coach Unai Emery has been unable to call upon the services of many first-team stars. The most notable absentee is Gerard Moreno. The prolific No.7 scored 30 goals in all competitions for the Yellow Submarine last season.

Moreover, forwards Paco Alcacer, who scored at Old Trafford in September, and Arnaut Danjuma are facing a race against time to be fit for this clash. Meanwhile, former Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue missed the matchday squad at the weekend, and remains doubtful for Tuesday.

The La Liga outfit could be running short on attacking options should the others battling lighter issues get sidelined. Manchester United may be going through a crisis at the moment, but their opponents clearly are not having the best time either.

#3 Manchester United must beef up their defence

Manchester United's defence has been shambolic this season.

It's no secret that Manchester United's defence has been calamitous this season. Not just on the league front, but in Europe too.

They've kept only two clean sheets in 12 top-flight games - a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton and 3-0 over Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils are yet to register one in the Champions League this season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 29 - Manchester United have conceded 29 goals in all competitions this season, only Norwich (30) and Leicester (30) have shipped more amongst Premier League sides. Freefall. #WATMUN 29 - Manchester United have conceded 29 goals in all competitions this season, only Norwich (30) and Leicester (30) have shipped more amongst Premier League sides. Freefall. #WATMUN

They have conceded seven times in four games in the competition thus far. That includes one against the Yellow Submarine in their clash at Old Trafford on matchday two.

With Group F still largely open, United cannot afford to leak goals. Villarreal can spell trouble on home soil, with or without their key attackers, something the visitors will have to be wary of.

Edited by Bhargav