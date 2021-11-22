Villarreal vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd November

Manchester United will play their first game of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

A 4-1 humiliation at the hands of lowly Watford proved to be the final straw for Solskjaer's stint as manager of his beloved club. The reins had started to slip from his hands early on in the season. But heavy defeats at the hands of Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and now Watford have got the Red Devils hunting for a manager again.

Unaided by a group of players who've relentlessly disappointed him, the fans and pundits alike, recent weeks have been cruel to Solskjaer. It will be interesting to see how the players respond as uncertainty looms large over the club. For now, Michael Carrick will lead them out to battle on Tuesday.

Despite all their struggles, Manchester United are sitting at the top of Group F in the Champions League. They are tied on points with Villarreal. One more win is all that's needed for them to qualify for the knockout stages but going by their performances in recent weeks, even a draw will be much welcome.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine are unbeaten in their last three games and will fancy their chances at home against an under pressure Manchester United. They more than held their own at Old Trafford, and were unlucky to fall to a 95th minute winner from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unai Emery's side will be looking to seal a berth in the knockout stages as well and this one should be an exciting contest.

Villarreal vs Manchester United Key Numbers

Villarreal and Manchester United have faced each other six times till date. Villarreal are yet to win a game in normal time against the Red Devils.

Villarreal have won both of their last two games, against Atalanta and Young Boys, since losing 2-1 to Manchester United. They have never won three consecutive games in the Champions League.

Villarreal have never beaten Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in five meetings.

Manchester United are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League this term.

Villarreal vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have their backs against the wall. It will be different for the players now that Solskjaer is not there to protect them. For all his shortcomings, Solskjaer has always stood up for his players and never threw any of them under the bus. That safety net may not be available anymore.

Manchester United also have plenty of injury concerns. Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani have been ruled out due to injury. But they still have a lot of firepower in Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Villarreal were unfortunate not to have got a positive result in the first meeting between the two sides this season. They will also have home advantage on Tuesday. This ought to be a tightly contested affair with the teams sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Manchester United

Villarreal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 3: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith