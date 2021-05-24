Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Manchester United will play their first cup final in three years as they take on Villarreal in the Europa League showdown on Wednesday.

Perennial Europa League winner Unai Emery will lead his Villarreal side into battle against Manchester United in midweek, hoping to secure the title and Champions League qualification. Villarreal saw off Emery's former side Arsenal in the semi-finals to set up a clash with the Manchester giants.

Villarreal suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid on the final day of the La Liga season. But their performances in the two legs of the semi-final over Arsenal ought to serve as inspiration to pull off an upset over a well-rested Manchester United side.

Villarreal are unbeaten in the Europa League this term. They have also found the back of the net in 13 of their 14 matches and the only game in which they failed to score was the semi-final second leg against Arsenal which ended 0-0. If they win on Wednesday, it will be a fourth Europa League title for Unai Emery.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have a great opportunity to cap off what has been a season where they have shown marked improvement with a major trophy. The Manchester United camp is well-rested after the manager sent out a largely inexperienced XI to take on Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

The youngsters came through and delivered a solid performance, with newcomer Anthony Elanga scoring his first goal for the senior side in only his second appearance. Juan Mata converted from the spot after Nelson Semedo's equalizer to finish the season on a positive note for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to win silverware as the Manchester United manager. But their dominant performance against AS Roma in the first-leg of the Europa League semi-final, which they won 6-2, makes them the favourites to win the final.

Villarreal vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Villarreal and Manchester United have clashed four times till date. All four meetings have been in the Champions League and interestingly, all of those matches have ended as goalless draws.

Villarreal form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Manchester United form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Villarreal vs Manchester United Team News

Villarreal

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze and Juan Foyth are major doubts for the final with hamstring issues. Central midfielder Vicente Iborra, who ruptured his cruciate ligament in December, continues to be sidelined with injury.

Injuries: Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth

Suspensions: None

Manchester United

Harry Maguire's fitness will worry Manchester United as he is still on the road to recovery after suffering an ankle injury injury. Solskjaer has admitted that he does not have high hopes about his captain's return and Maguire he doesn't pass a late fitness test on Wednesday, United will be vulnerable at the back.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are still unavailable due to injuries and will miss out.

Injuries: Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Harry Maguire

Suspensions: None

Villarreal vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Edinson Cavani

Villarreal vs Manchester United Prediction

If Harry Maguire can't make a return, Manchester United will be weak at the back. Gerard Moreno and co. will try to make the most of their opportunities. However, Manchester United's attacking unit, which comprises Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, can prove to be a handful for any team in Europe.

We expect the Red Devils to secure their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-3 Manchester United