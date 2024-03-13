Villarreal vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th March 2024

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Villarreal lock horns with an impressive Marseille side in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Thursday.

Villarreal vs Marseille Preview

Marseille are currently in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season. The away side eased past Nantes by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Yellow Submarines edged Real Betis to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Villarreal vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have an excellent record against Villarreal and have won the only official match that has been played between the two teams. Villarreal are yet to defeat Marseille on the European stage.

Villarreal have won two of their last three matches at home against French opponents in European competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Rennes in the UEFA Europa League earlier this season.

After a winless run of six matches away from home against Spanish opponents in European competitions, Villarreal won their previous such match against Athletic Bilbao by a 2-1 margin in the 2017-18 edition of the UEFA Europa League.

Villarreal lost the first leg against Marseille by a 4-0 margin and conceded four goals in a single European fixture for the first time since a 4-0 defeat against AS Roma in 2017.

Villarreal vs Marseille Prediction

Villarreal have blown hot and cold this season and were shockingly poor in the reverse fixture last week. The Yellow Submarines have failed to make their mark in Europe and will need a miracle to overcome their first-leg deficit.

Marseille have improved in recent weeks and remain the favourites to progress to the next stage of the competition. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-2 Marseille

Villarreal vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes