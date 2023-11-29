Villarreal vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

The action continues in Group F of the Europa League when Villarreal and Panathinaikos square off at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday.

Both sides are currently separated by just two points in the table and we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing as they look to take one step closer to reaching the knockout stages.

Villarreal turned in a superb team performance last Sunday when they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Osasuna in La Liga.

Prior to that, Marcelino’s men were on a run of three consecutive home games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they are currently second in Group F, having picked up six points from their three matches so far.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, were denied a sixth win on the bounce in the Greek Super League as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Aris Thessaloniki last Sunday.

Despite the defeat, Ivan Jovanovic’s men sit at the top of the league table with a one-point lead over second-placed Olympiacos.

Panathinaikos now return to the Europa League, where they have failed to win their last three matches and sit third in Group F with four points from four matches.

Villarreal be Panathinaikos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Villarreal and Panathinaikos claiming one win each in their previous three encounters.

Marcelino’s men have won three of their last four matches, with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid on November 12 being the exception.

Panathinaikos are currently on a three-game winless run in the Europa League, claiming one point from a possible nine since a 3-1 victory over Villarreal in September’s reverse fixture.

Villarreal have won just one of their last four home games since early October while losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

Villarreal vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Having suffered a humbling loss when the sides squared off in September, Villarreal will head into Thursday looking to exact their revenge against the Greek side. Panathinaikos have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks and we fancy the Spanish outfit securing all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Panathinaikos

Villarreal vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Villarreal’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the hosts’ last five outings)