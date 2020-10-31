Villarreal vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal are set to play hosts to Real Valladolid at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday in their next La Liga fixture.

Villarreal come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Azerbaijani side Qarabag on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

A brace from Spain international and former Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, and a goal from young winger Yeremi Pino secured the win for Unai Emery's men.

Ghana international Owusu Kwabena scored the consolation goal for Qarabag.

Ten-man Real Valladolid, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Alaves in La Liga last Sunday.

Goals from veteran midfielder Tomas Pina and young Spanish attacker Borja Sainz ensured victory for Pablo Machin's side. Real Valladolid had left-back Nacho sent off in the first half to complicate matters.

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Real Valladolid have won six games, lost five and drawn three.

#UEL | After this evening's win over @FKQarabaghEN (1-3), #Villarreal have become the team to have scored the most times in the history of the @EuropaLeague, with 132 goals! 💛😱 pic.twitter.com/X6KGg1BFT3 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) October 29, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from midfielder Ruben Alcaraz for Real Valladolid was cancelled out by a Gerard Moreno strike for Villarreal.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-D

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-L

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Team News

Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be unable to utilize the services of Spain international and former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, who is out with a long-term injury. Veteran midfielder Dani Parejo and left-back Pervis Estupinan are also injured, while there remain doubts over the availability of striker Gerard Moreno.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Dani Parejo, Pervis Estupinan

Doubtful: Gerard Moreno

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid will be without Swiss right-back Saidy Janko, centre-back Javi Sanchez and experienced Spanish centre-back Kiko Olivas. Left-back Nacho is suspended.

Injured: Saidy Janko, Javi Sanchez, Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nacho

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo, Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Francis Coquelin, Samuel Chukwueze, Paco Alcacer, Moi Gomez

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto, Luis Perez, Joaquin, Jawad El Yamiq, Raul Garcia, Fabian Orellana, Kike Perez, Ruben Alcaraz, Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Sergi Guardiola

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Villarreal have assembled a talented squad for manager Unai Emery to work with. The arrival of midfielders Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin from Valencia was seen as a bargain, while young talents like Samuel Chukwueze and Pau Torres provide the Yellow Submarine with the capacity to cause a few upsets.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, lost key centre-back Mohammed Salisu to Southampton in the summer. The signing of striker Shon Weissman, the top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, was seen as a shrewd acquisition, and the Israel international will have to start finding the net on a regular basis to help his new side.

🗞️ Kronen Zeitung is reporting that 🇪🇸 side Real Valladolid will pay €6 million for 🇮🇱 forward Shon #Weissman, who was the top goalscorer in the 🇦🇹 Bundesliga last season.



That's €6 million more than Wolfsberger AC paid for him and 7.5 x their previous record sale.#InUndAut pic.twitter.com/xu5yVmiVl6 — The Other Bundesliga (@OtherBundesliga) August 24, 2020

Villarreal, despite missing players like Parejo and Estupinan, should have enough to get past Real Valladolid.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-0 Real Valladolid

