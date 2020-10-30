Newcastle United vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Newcastle United are set to welcome Everton to St. James' Park on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday at the Molineux Stadium.

A goal from Mexico international Raul Jimenez for Wolves was cancelled out by a late Jacob Murphy strike for Newcastle United in what was a drab encounter.

It finishes level at Molineux after Jacob Murphy's cracking late free-kick.#WOLNEW | #NUFC pic.twitter.com/H4VWex8s3v — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 25, 2020

Ten-man Everton, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Southampton last Sunday at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Goals from captain and England international James Ward-Prowse and attacker Che Adams secured an impressive victory for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

To add to their misery, Everton had left-back Lucas Digne sent off in the second half.

Newcastle United vs Everton Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Everton hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other early this year in a pulsating 2-2 draw. Goals from young forward Moise Kean, now at Paris Saint-Germain, and England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin seemed to have ensured the win for Everton, but a brace in injury time from French centre-back Florian Lejeune resulted in an unlikely point for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-L-D

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-L

Newcastle United vs Everton Team News

Newcastle United have a few injury concerns ahead of this game. Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, winger Matt Ritchie, England international Jonjo Shelvey and striker Dwight Gayle are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Everton will be without right-back and captain Seamus Coleman, centre-back Mason Holgate and Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who are all nursing injuries.

Key attacker James Rodriguez remains a doubt alongside right-back Jonjoe Kenny and young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Left-back Lucas Digne and Brazil international Richarlison are suspended.

Injured: Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: James Rodriguez, Jonjoe Kenny, Jarrad Branthwaite

Suspended: Lucas Digne, Richarlison

Newcastle United vs Everton Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi

Newcastle United vs Everton Prediction

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United are not renowned for their attacking and expansive style of football. The addition of players like Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser has improved their attack. With Allan Saint-Maximin yet to hit peak form this season, the Magpies, on paper, have a good team for Bruce to work with this season.

Everton, on the other hand, began the season in impressive fashion, but have endured a dip in form in their last two league games. The absence of Lucas Digne and Richarlison could prove to be crucial, while it remains to be seen whether key midfielder James Rodriguez is fit for this game.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti would like to ensure that the Toffees' slump in form doesn't continue. Despite crucial personnel missing, Everton should be able to emerge victorious against Newcastle United.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-2 Everton

