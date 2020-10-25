Steve McClaren: Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes needs to 'get his head up'

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been accused of not having good body language during the game against Chelsea.

Former England manager Steve McClaren, covering the game for talkSport, has stated that the Manchester United midfielder looked disappointed due to a change in position.

Former Manchester United assistant manager accuses Bruno Fernandes of sulking

Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren was critical of Fernandes

McClaren, who was the Manchester United assistant manager from 1999 to 2001, believes that changing Fernandes' position from midfield to right-wing was the reason for his subdued performance. He said:

"I’ve been watching Bruno Fernandes and he’s disappointed. He’s disappointed because he’s been taken out of the middle and he’s out on the right-hand side."

🔴 Bruno Fernandes has scored 11 penalties for Manchester United in all competitions ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/NuSa5tVZYZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

The former Newcastle United manager also said that this is not the first time that Bruno Fernandes has sulked during a game.

"I saw it last week against Newcastle, when he went out wide, and I’m seeing it again now. His body language is not good, he’s not getting involved," he said.

McClaren admitted that he expected more from the Portuguese star.

Advertisement

"He needs to be in the game and on that right-hand side he’s not moving from there, he’s got to move from there, he’s got to get his head up and get back into the game and affect the game," McClaren signed off.

Manchester United drew 0-0 against Chelsea in a drab encounter yesterday, with both sides failing to get going. Despite introducing Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani in the second-half, Manchester United were unable to find a breakthrough.

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances [18] than any other player in the Premier League.



10 in his last 2 appearances. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nrRonOXfFV — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 24, 2020

Bruno Fernandes too, was not at his influential best, as the arrival of Pogba and Cavani in the second-half resulted in him being shifted out to the right-wing.

The 26-year-old has been a transformative signing for Manchester United, having arrived in January this year from Sporting CP for €55 million. His creativity, energy and leadership have been pivotal for Manchester United, and the midfielder has been ever present since making his debut for the club.

His performances in the second-half of the season led to him winning Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for last season. He has started this season in strong fashion as well, with his influence from the middle clearly visible.

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United interested in appointing Luis Campos as director of football