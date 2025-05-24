Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Villarreal in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Villarreal vs Sevilla Preview
Sevilla are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to hit their peak this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Yellow Submarines stunned Barcelona with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Villarreal vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sevilla have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 13 victories.
- Villarreal have won each of their last two matches against Sevilla in La Liga and could secure three consecutive league victories against the Andalusians for the first time in the history of the competition.
- Sevilla are winless in their last six matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga and have never endured a run of seven such games on the trot against the Yellow Submarines in the competition.
- Villarreal won the reverse fixture away from home by a 2-1 margin in August last year and could complete a La Liga double over Sevilla for the first time in their history.
Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction
Villarreal have been a formidable force in La Liga this season and have managed to seal their place in the top five of the league table. Ayoze Perez and Santi Comesana found the back of the net against Barcelona and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.
Sevilla have been a shadow of their former selves yet again this season and are in desperate need of a rebuild. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Sevilla
Villarreal vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes