Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side at the Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sevilla are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Andalusian outfit eased past Granada by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Villarreal vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams. Villarreal have managed 11 victories against Sevilla and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

Villarreal form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Sevilla form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Villarreal vs Sevilla Team News

Villarreal

Santi Comesana is suspended for this match and will not be included in the squad. Yeremy Pino and Eric Bailly are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Yeremy Pino, Eric Bailly, Bertrand Traore

Doubtful: Juan Foyth

Suspended: Santi Comesana

Sevilla

Loic Bade is serving a one-match suspension and will not be available for selection. Isaac Romero picked up a knock last week and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Djibril Sow, Nemanja Gudelj, Isaac Romero, Adria Pedrosa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Loic Bade

Villarreal vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jorgensen; Femenia, Albiol, Mosquera, A Moreno; Akhomach, Coquelin, Parejo, Baena; Guedes, Sorloth

Sevilla Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nyland; Nianzou, Ramos, Marcao; Navas, Soumare, Agoume, Acuna; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Lukebakio

Villarreal vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have shown marked improvement in recent months and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Villarreal have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be at their best to win this game. Sevilla are in better form at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-2 Sevilla