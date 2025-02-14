Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

Spanish football returns to the fold with another edition of the Derbi de la Comunitat this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Villarreal in a crucial La Liga encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. Los Che eased past Leganes by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side edged Las Palmas to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good historical record against Villarreal and have won 25 out of the 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 22 victories.

After a run of four defeats in six matches against Valencia in La Liga, Villarreal have lost only one of their last six such games in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home against Valencia in La Liga and have won each of their last five such games - their longest such run against them in the history of the top flight.

Valencia have lost three of their last four matches away from home against other teams from the region in La Liga.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga and have won each of their last two games in the competition.

Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on pushing their way into the top four this season. The likes of Ayoze Perez and Alex Baena have been excellent for the Yellow Submarines and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Valencia have shown glimpses of improvement in recent weeks and will need to work hard to claw their way out of the relegation zone. Villarreal are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-2 Valencia

Villarreal vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

