Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back with another high-profile derby this week as Unai Emery's Villarreal take on local rivals Valencia in an important clash at the Estadio el Madrigal on Tuesday.

Villarreal vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. Los Che slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and will need to prove a point this week.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this year. The Yellow Submarines edged Getafe to an important 2-1 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Villarreal vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good record against Villarreal and have won 23 out of 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 18 victories.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last four home games against Valencia and could secure three consecutive home victories against Los Che for the first time in 12 years.

Valencia have won their last two matches against Villarreal in La Liga and could win three top-flight matches against the hosts for the time in their history.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last 11 La Liga derbies at El Madrigal and will look to extend their streak this week.

Valencia have won their last four derbies in La Liga - their best record against teams from the region in nearly 24 years.

Villarreal have never lost a home game in La Liga played on a Tuesday and have won four of their seven such games in the competition.

Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction

Villarreal have been exceptional in the UEFA Champions League this season but are yet to translate their European success into impressive displays on the domestic front. Unai Emery has impressive players at his disposal and has plenty of work to do in La Liga.

Valencia are in a transitional phase at the moment and will need to play out of their skins to secure a European spot. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Valencia

Villarreal vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Arnaut Danjuma to score - Yes

