Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31, 2022

Villarreal will welcome local rivals Valencia to the Estadio de la Cerámica in the Derbi de la Comunitat (Valencian Derby) in La Liga on Saturday (December 31).

Both teams returned to winning ways in their previous league outing. Villarreal won at Espanyol, thanks to an own goal from goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte. They're in ninth place in the league table with 21 points.

Valencia, meanwhile, recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Real Betis at home, thanks to a solid second-half performance. Edgar González was sent off in the 61st minute, and Valencia scored three goals soon after. Andre Almeida, Hugo Guillamon and Justin Kluivert were on the scoresheet.

Valencia are in tenth place in the standings and trail the hosts by two points. Villarreal are playing their first game at the Estadio de la Ceramica this season and will look to kick off their spell at the newly renovated stadium with a win.

Villarreal vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 56th edition of the Derbi de la Comunitat in competitive games. Valencia lead 24-20 lead, while 11 games have ended in draws.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Villarreal's last ten league games this season.

Villarreal have won their last three home games against the visitors, scoring two goals in each win.

Valencia have picked up just one win ontheir travels this season, while the hosts have suffered just one defeat in home games this season.

Villarreal have the second-best defensive record in La Liga this season (10 goals conceded), keeping seven clean sheets in 14 games..

Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction

The Yellow Submarine have been inconsistent in their league recently, suffering four defeats and recording three wins in their last seven games. They have picked up three wins in five games at home and will look to put in a strong performance against their local rivals.

Valencia CF @valenciacf_en 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒖 𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒋𝒐 interview with



🗣️ "We only have words of gratitude for the fans"



He shares his pre-match thoughts with us ahead of the game @VillarrealCFen



🤗 Gratitude for the 800 away fans who will travel to Villareal 🏟️

Valencia have just one win from their last six league games and have played out back-to-back 1-1 draws in their last two away outings. Taking into consideration the recent form of the two teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Valencia

Villarreal vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

