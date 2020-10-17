Villarreal vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valencia travel to El Madrigal to face Villarreal on Sunday, with Los Che looking to bounce back from defeat to Real Betis in their last match.

There is a sub-plot to this match as well, with much-loved former Valencia captain Dani Parejo now playing for Villarreal after a summer transfer. It emerged that Parejo was moved on without even his consent during the summer, with Valencia having to manage a financial crisis at the club.

🌍🦇 Back from international duty!



Maxi Gómez 🇺🇾

Jasper Cillessen 🇳🇱

Denis Cheryshev 🇷🇺

Daniel Wass 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/W6tdt6lG7E — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) October 16, 2020

Villarreal are in good form as well, and are in 4th place in the early La Liga table. After being humbled 4-0 by Barcelona, Villarreal came back nicely to hold Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw before the international break, and will be hoping for the form book to continue positively at Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday.

Villarreal vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia hold a slight edge over the last 47 games that they have played against Villarreal, having won 20 of those. Villarreal have won 17, while 10 of those matches ended in draws.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-D

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L-W

Advertisement

Villarreal vs Valencia Team News

Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra and Ruben Pena remain injured and unavailable for Villarreal. In addition, there has been a recent uproar over the lack of minutes for Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo, so he might be given a start in this game.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra, Ruben Pena

Suspended: None

Jasper Cillessen proved his fitness by starting both UEFA Nations League games for the Netherlands during the international break. Kevin Gameiro is also back fit. Gabriel Paulista is a long-term absentee, while there are still question-marks over the fitness of young winger Carlos Soler.

Injured: Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Eliaquim Mangala

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Valencia Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Moi Gomez, Dani Parejo, Vicente Iborra, Takefusa Kubo; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Valencia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillesse; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass; Geoffrey Kondogbia, Uros Racic; Goncalo Guedes, Lee Kang-In, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez

Villarreal vs Valencia Prediction

There shouldn't be much between the two sides, but Villarreal are definitely in better form, and look to be the side with more impact players - in the likes of Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno.

Prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Valencia