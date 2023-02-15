Vincent Kompany's name was chanted by every Cityzen during the 2019 FA Cup final:

"Here's to you Vincent Kompany, City loves you more than you know,"

It was an energetic start to the 2008-09 Premier League season in Manchester. The football city was elated with energy and the prospect of the upcoming season. But neither the cheer nor the happiness was for Manchester City; their "big brothers" had just come off winning the prestigious Champions League trophy and the Premier League, but had lost out on the Treble. Those were the dark days of the Manchester City Football Club, finishing 9th on the table and barely winning 15 games.

Vincent Kompany arrives in the blue half of Manchester

The next season, the winds began to shift when a young Belgian by the name of Vincent Kompany decided to sign with the 'other' club in Manchester. He was the first player to revive the team of Francis Lee, Colin Bell, and Mike Summerbee from under the ashes and bring them glory after a long, shadowy decade.

The journey began against West Ham United. Vincent Kompany was a newcomer who wasn't even aware of his teammates' names, as he put it. His story with City began with a win and that too, a stellar 3-0 vanquish.

Manchester City have been subject to many criticisms and curses all the while garnering equal support and achievement. However, one of the few constants in the past 11 years has been Kompany. Although there were support staff and players like David Silva and Pablo Zabaleta who have contributed to the rebuilding of the club, Vincent Kompany has been the leader throughout.

As a leader who was just 22 when the Cityzens were bought by Abu Dhabi giants Al Mubarak and the City Football Group (CFG). As in every case when big changes happen, there is a change in structure, methodology, vision, and more, but sitting in 2020 and looking back, it seems all these changes were centered around Kompany.

While one knows that when he was 22 years old, Vincent Kompany was a good player, this hindsight is what makes him a legend in City history. The youngster, who joined a struggling club to be a part of something great, became the catalyst for their greatness.

Kompany, the leader and architect of City's fortunes

In the early years of the CFG era, it was Kompany's ability as a defender and leader that led the team to its first Champions League qualification in decades (2011). It was also the year Vincent Kompany won awards like the Premier League's 'Player of the Season,' 'Players' Player of the Year,' and 'Supporters Player of the Year.'

Kompany was also responsible for the inclusion and quick integration of new players and their development, like Edin Dzeko, Sergio Aguero, Silva and Mario Balotelli. We all know that as humans, we look to prioritize ourselves and create a legacy, which unfortunately leads to what others call selfish acts. Kompany has molded himself for the fans, been a leader in the community by speaking out against injustice, and given to the unfortunate in Manchester.

Not only has he been exemplary on the pitch but has been a leader off the pitch. He was an integral part of the club's strategic arm by playing with three different managers, all the while working with multiple directors and executives. Vincent Kompany is a case study on what it means to be an ideal sportsman and would probably be a role model for all who wish to wear white and blue.

Kompany has been awarded various personal awards as a defender in the Premier League and has also won various club trophies like four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four English League Cups. However, it is not these trophies, but the path to the trophies for which we will remember him as a legend.

Every Cityzen will always remember the '93:20 AGUEROOOOO' moment from 2012. But equally amazing were Vincent Kompany's crucial headers and long shots in critical tournament and derby games. Vincent Kompany has been integral, nay, necessary for the club and all the success it has seen. He helped create a global fan base, and fans like myself will always remember him as a reminder of what it means to be a true Cityzen and Mancunian.

Even after his fight with Pellegrini and astounding offers from Spanish clubs, Vincent Kompany never let the fans down. His farewell game against Leicester City in the FA Cup final was a testament to his contributions. Kompany's bullet from outside the box carved its way through defenders and the keeper, etching Manchester City's name on another trophy.

The journey began on August 22, 2008, when Vincent Kompany wore the number 4 white and blue jersey for the first time, marking the start of a new era. Now, we wait and count the days until Kompany returns to Etihad, like many others, such as Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, as the manager, and usher City into another era of dominance and greatness.

Remember: 'City Loves You MORE Than You Know.'

