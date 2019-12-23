Vincent Kompany wants Manchester City to keep hold of Pep Guardiola at all costs

Former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany says that the reigning Premier League champions need to keep Pep Guardiola at the club at all costs. Last year, the Spaniard signed a new 3-year deal which expires in 2021, however, recent reports suggested that the contract has a clause that allows him to depart 12 months earlier if required.

Guardiola has since denied those rumors but with City failing to reach the heights of previous seasons this time, speculations regarding his future are still ripe. His former skipper, though, believes that the Spaniard is still the best in the business and City should tie him down for as long as possible.

Kompany wants City to keep hold of Guardiola

The Belgian center-back won 2 consecutive Premier League titles with City under Guardiola and was also an important member of the City side that completed a historic domestic treble last season. Kompany left the club earlier in the summer of this year to join Belgian club Anderlecht, where he currently serves as a player-manager. He was questioned by Sky Sports if it was his dream to manage Manchester City one day and the Belgian chose to remain coy.

"I’m not thinking of that!"

He went on to say that City should do everything possible to keep his former manager at the club.

"If I was in a deciding position at City now, [then] I would do everything I can to keep Pep [Guardiola] for as long as I can. He is truly the best. To say anyone will ever come near, it is speculating in a ludicrous way."

His current club Anderlecht are currently 10th in the Belgian Pro League and Kompany intends to put all his efforts into his present job.

"My ambition is right now to be successful with a project [at Anderlecht] and deliver that successfully. After that, everything else we will see. I spend 99 percent of my day just making sure what I do now is successful."

Kompany arrived at Manchester City in 2008 from Hamburg and went on to become one of the most iconic players at the club in recent times. He made 360 appearances for City and even scored 20 goals. In his 11 year association, the Belgian led his team to 9 trophies. The man, however, credits his success to his ability to recover from setbacks.

"I learn from the mistakes of others and the things they do well. Then I come back and I feel I am ready, despite not being ready. That is the belief that has got me through so many comebacks."