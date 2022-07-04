Virat Kohli, Lewis Hamilton and more: 5 most famous fans of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Manchester United forward has enjoyed an illustrious career and is still going strong at the age of 37. He is an incredible athlete and is one of the most popular sportspersons in the world.

Ronaldo is the most followed individual on the social media app Instagram (463 million). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has accomplished things that most people can only dream about and has inspired millions around the world.

Naturally, Ronaldo's work ethic, commitment and focus has earned him respect from fellow athletes and famous personalities from around the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of Cristiano Ronaldo's most famous fans.

#5 Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Sports Festival - Slap Fighting Championship

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an iconic Hollywood figure most famous for his role in 'The Terminator' series. He also served as the governor of the state of California between 2003 and 2011. Schwarzenegger first garnered attention as a body builder and won the Mr. Olympia title a whopping seven times.

Schwarzenegger is a fan of Ronaldo's. In 2019 when Ronaldo was still at Juventus, the actor urged fans to nickname him 'The Terminator'. He told the BB (via Daily Star):

“In the NBA we have a guy that actually is called The Terminator. I don’t think there is any soccer player called The Terminator.

“So why don’t you start one. Ronaldo?"

He added:

“Yea, but you have to call him that, so then everyone will pick it up and call him The Terminator.”

#4 Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua 2 - Clash on the Dunes, IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight

Anthony Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion and is one of the best boxers in the world right now. He won the gold medal for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics and has a 24-2 record in his professional boxing career.

Joshua has made no secret of the fact that he is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan. In an interview with Metro in September 2021, Joshua discussed how much he looks upto the Manchester United forward. On being asked whether Ronaldo inspires him to continue fighting into his 30s, the boxer said:

"He’s only kicking a football, isn’t he? What a man. We always compare ourselves to the one in a billion: he’s one in a billion and we always seem to compare ourselves to that guy. I can’t chase the Cristiano Ronaldo dream. Cristiano is one of the people I see asking for strength and courage. It comes with hardship but at the end of it is self-satisfaction."

#3 Sir Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

Knighted in the 2021 New Year Honors, Sir Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He is on par with Michael Schumacher for World Drivers' Championship title wins with seven to his name.

Hamilton is a huge admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2018, when the Englishman had won four World Drivers' Championship titles and was widely regarded as the best Formula One racer at the time, he was compared to Ronaldo.

At the time, Ronaldo had won five Ballons d'Or and Hamilton said it was an honor to be compared to the legendary Portuguese. He said (via The Express):

“He is among the best players in a long time and a true legend in football. So that's a real compliment, if that's the case. I definitely watch other sports and see legends, and being named together with them is truly an honour.”

#2 Virat Kohli

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. Kohli has been likened to Ronaldo many times in the past by virtue of the focus, determination and commitment he shows to his craft.

The 33-year-old has been vocal about his admiration for Ronaldo in the past. When asked to pick between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in an interview with Kevin Pietersen in 2014, Kohli said:

"Lionel Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has."

Ronaldo seemed really happy to hear what Kohli had to say about him and thanked him on Twitter.

#1 Usain Bolt

Athletics - Olympics: Day 15

Usain Bolt is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He holds the world record in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4*100 meters relay and has won a whopping eight Olympic gold medals. Nicknamed 'Lighting Bolt', the Jamaican is one of the most iconic sporting personalities of the 21st century.

Bolt, who is an ardent football fan, was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport (via SportBible) in 2021. He said:

"It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils."

He added:

"I think he has something more than Messi because he has proven himself in many leagues. That's why I choose Ronaldo."

