×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Virgil van Dijk backs Joe Gomez after boos from England fans

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
16 Nov 2019, 23:56 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Joe Gomez was shockingly booed by England fans when he came on as a substitute during their 7-0 win against Montenegro. The defender was left devastated by the actions of the fans and was spoken to by Gareth Southgate after the match.

Raheem Sterling and Gomez had been involved in a training ground incident earlier in the week and reportedly had to be pulled apart. The incident led to the Manchester City star sitting out of the win against Montenegro and he was spotted in the stands during the game.

Virgil van Dijk has now come out in defence of his club teammate, stating that it was disappointing to see what happened at Wembley. The Liverpool defender was quoted by Sky Sports News saying:

"It's disappointing to see. I want to say as well it's been dealt with. I think everyone should stop talking about it because it's just a thing that happened. They all sorted it out. Everyone needs to move on, leave Joe especially alone. But yes, it was disappointing to see."

England face Kosovo on Sunday but will be without the services of Gomez. The young Liverpool defender reportedly picked up an injury in training after a tackle from Kieran Trippier. Gomez's Liverpool teammate, Jordan Henderson, will also miss the game with a viral infection.


Tags:
European Qualifiers Liverpool Football England Football Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 9
FT TUR ICE
0 - 0
 Turkey vs Iceland
FT ENG MON
7 - 0
 England vs Montenegro
FT CZE KOS
2 - 1
 Czech Republic vs Kosovo
FT SER LUX
3 - 2
 Serbia vs Luxembourg
FT POR LIT
6 - 0
 Portugal vs Lithuania
FT FRA MOL
2 - 1
 France vs Moldova
FT ALB AND
2 - 2
 Albania vs Andorra
FT FIN LIE
3 - 0
 Finland vs Liechtenstein
FT ARM GRE
0 - 1
 Armenia vs Greece
FT NOR FAR
4 - 0
 Norway vs Faroe Islands
FT SWI GEO
1 - 0
 Switzerland vs Georgia
FT DEN GIB
6 - 0
 Denmark vs Gibraltar
FT SPA MAL
7 - 0
 Spain vs Malta
FT ROM SWE
0 - 2
 Romania vs Sweden
FT BOS ITA
0 - 3
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
FT CYP SCO
1 - 2
 Cyprus vs Scotland
FT AZE WAL
0 - 2
 Azerbaijan vs Wales
FT SLO LAT
1 - 0
 Slovenia vs Latvia
FT SAN KAZ
1 - 3
 San Marino vs Kazakhstan
FT RUS BEL
1 - 4
 Russia vs Belgium
16' NOR NET
0 - 0
 Northern Ireland vs Netherlands
14' GER BEL
0 - 0
 Germany vs Belarus
15' CRO SLO
0 - 0
 Croatia vs Slovakia
15' ISR POL
0 - 1
 Israel vs Poland
16' AUS NOR
1 - 0
 Austria vs North Macedonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us