Virgil van Dijk backs Joe Gomez after boos from England fans

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 16 Nov 2019, 23:56 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Joe Gomez was shockingly booed by England fans when he came on as a substitute during their 7-0 win against Montenegro. The defender was left devastated by the actions of the fans and was spoken to by Gareth Southgate after the match.

Raheem Sterling and Gomez had been involved in a training ground incident earlier in the week and reportedly had to be pulled apart. The incident led to the Manchester City star sitting out of the win against Montenegro and he was spotted in the stands during the game.

Virgil van Dijk has now come out in defence of his club teammate, stating that it was disappointing to see what happened at Wembley. The Liverpool defender was quoted by Sky Sports News saying:

"It's disappointing to see. I want to say as well it's been dealt with. I think everyone should stop talking about it because it's just a thing that happened. They all sorted it out. Everyone needs to move on, leave Joe especially alone. But yes, it was disappointing to see."

England face Kosovo on Sunday but will be without the services of Gomez. The young Liverpool defender reportedly picked up an injury in training after a tackle from Kieran Trippier. Gomez's Liverpool teammate, Jordan Henderson, will also miss the game with a viral infection.