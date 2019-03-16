Virgil van Dijk has one weakness which has not been exposed yet, claims ex-Liverpool winger

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 229 // 16 Mar 2019, 15:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virgil van Dijk is currently among the best center backs in the world

What's the story?

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Fulham, Ryan Babel claims that Virgil van Dijk has one weakness which is yet to be exploited by the attackers.

In case you didn't know...

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018 and he has been in a sensational form since then. The Reds have conceded just 17 goals in 30 Premier League games thus far this season, which is the best defensive record in the English top division.

The Dutchman is among the top ball-playing defenders in the world and has completed 2152 passes this season with an accuracy of 89.6 percent. He does not rush into tackles and always keeps his calm during crucial moments, which makes him difficult to beat in one-on-one situations.

Virgil van Dijk is also a threat on attacking set-plays and has scored four goals in all competitions so far this season.

On the other hand, Ryan Babel played for Liverpool between 2007 and 2011 and is currently playing for Fulham.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Times (via Metro), the former Liverpool winger claimed that he knows a way to exploit Virgil van Dijk, but nobody else in the Premier League has worked it out yet.

He said:

"I think he can get better by 30 percent. ‘I still feel he plays on 70 percent. He can do much more. He can be fast if he wants.

He does have a weakness. ‘I don’t want to say what it is. I don’t think in the Premier League anyone has made that aware yet."

What's next?

Liverpool and Fulham are scheduled to play against each other on March 17. The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table, whereas Fulham are 19th. They could go on top with a win at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement