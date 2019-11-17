Virgil van Dijk withdraws from Netherlands squad due to personal reasons

Virgil van Dijk guided the Dutch to the 2020 European Championship after missing out on the last edition

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has withdrawn from the Dutch squad to face Estonia on Tuesday. The Liverpool defender helped the Dutch qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Championship after securing a 0-0 draw against third-placed Northern Ireland yesterday.

The 28-year-old, though, will be missing from action for the Oranje in their last European Qualifier against Estonia after the defender withdrew from the national squad due to 'personal reasons'. The Dutch FA has provided no further information about their captain's withdrawal.

Virgil van Dijk is the fifth Liverpool player to withdraw from their national side. Mo Salah had earlier withdrew from the Egyptian squad due to injury while Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliot withdrew from the Scotland squad for similar reasons. Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri were also absent from their respective national side's after the former was suspended for Croatia while the latter missed out due to injury.

The Oranje will be making their first European Championship appearance next year after losing all of their group matches during the 2012 edition of the prestigious continental tournament.

