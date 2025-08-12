Virtus vs Milsami Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2025 

Milsami Orhei visit the San Marino Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round against Virtus. The Moldovan side currently hold a 3-2 lead in the tie following a narrow victory at home in the first encounter last week.

Christopher Nwaeze broke the deadlock for Milsami in the 31st minute, but were dealt a blow when Andrei Cobet was sent off for them in the added minutes of the opening half. Virtus then capitalized on their numerical advantage in the second half and made it 1-1 through Stefano Scappini just six minutes into the restart.

However, their joy didn't last long as Nabil Khali restored Milsami's lead in the 61st minute, although Scappini made it 2-2 from the penalty spot shortly after. Things soon went bad to worse for the hosts as Frederick Takyi was also shown a red for Milsami, who were reduced to nine-men, but they still held firm and instead, added a third goal in the penultimate minute of normal time through Ime Udo Ndon.

Igor Picușceac's side need just a draw in the return to progress into the playoffs, a stage they've only previously reached during 2015-16 Europa League qualifiers. And as for Virtus, the San Marino minnows need to win by at least two goals to turn the tie around.

But here's the twist: since venturing in European territory for the first time last year, Virtus have failed to win a single game out seven outings, losing six, while netting only six times and conceding a staggering 23 goals.

Virtus vs Milsami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for the second time in history

Milsami Orhei have lost just two of their last seven away games in Europe and won only twice too

Since making their European debut last year, Virtus have failed to win any of their seven games, netting only six times and conceding 23 goals

Virtus have failed to score in their last two European home games: 0-0 vs Flora and 2-0 vs Zrinjski Mostar

Virtus vs Milsami Prediction

Given the home side's terrible record in Europe and a lack of experience, Milsami are the favorites to prevail once more.

Prediction: Virtus 0-2 Milsami

Virtus vs Milsami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Milsami

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

