Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2025

Barcelona are set to kick off their preseason tour of Asia this weekend as they lock horns with Vissel Kobe in an intriguing friendly encounter at the Misaki Park Stadium on Sunday. The Catalan giants have made some changes to their squad and will look to make the most of their preparations ahead of the new league season.
Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Preview
Vissel Kobe are currently at the top of the J1 League standings and have been in excellent form on the domestic front so far this season. The home side edged Okayama to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Barcelona have grown in stature under Hansi Flick and will look to build on their triumphant La Liga campaign last season. The Blaugrana also made an impact in the UEFA Champions League and will look to improve their fortunes on the European front this season.
Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Barcelona have an excellent record against Vissel Kobe and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Vissel Kobe are yet to win a game against Barcelona on the international stage.
- Barcelona have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Villarreal in a La Liga encounter in May this year.
- Vissel Kobe are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Shimizu S-Pulse in May this year.
- Vissel Kobe have won the league title in 2023 and 2024 and will be looking to win three J1 League titles in a row for the first time in their history.
Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Prediction
Barcelona have been a formidable force on the European stage over the past year and have several young talents at their disposal. Marcus Rashford has joined the squad on their tour and will look to link up with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal for the first time on Sunday.
Vissel Kobe have dominated the J1 League in recent months and will be intent on pulling off an upset this weekend. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-4 Barcelona
Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Vissel Kobe to score first - Yes