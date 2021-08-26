Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J.League 2021-22

The J1 League continues this weekend and will see Vissel Kobe host FC Tokyo on Saturday.

Vissel Kobe have been very impressive in the J1 League this campaign. They currently sit third on the table with a game in hand. Ushi are looking to make a return to the AFC Champions League next season and are on course to do so.

Vissel Kobe crashed out of the Emperor Cup last week in the round of 16. They, however, resumed league duties with back-to-back wins over Kashima Antlers and Oita Trinita. They will be looking to make it three consecutive wins against FC Tokyo this weekend.

The visitors, FC Tokyo, currently sit eighth in the J1 League table with 39 points in 26 games so far. They have had mixed results in recent months. Gas went unbeaten in the league in June and July but have picked up one win in the league this month.

Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe and FC Tokyo have met 32 times in the past. FC Tokyo have a far superior record with 16 wins while Vissel Kobe have won just five of the meetings between the sides. There have been 11 draws between the teams.

The two sides last met in a J1 League Cup clash last season. The game ended in a goalless draw which ultimately saw both teams advance from the group.

Vissel Kobe Form Guide (J1 League): W-W-L-W-D

FC Tokyo Form Guide (J1 League): W-D-L-L-D

Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Team News

Vissel Kobe

Lincoln is set to miss Saturday's game due to injury. Leo Osaki is a doubt for the game as the defender recovers from an injury that has kept him out since June.

Injured: Lincoln

Doubtful: Leo Osaki

Suspended: None

FC Tokyo

FC Tokyo have a lengthy injury list. Akihiro Hayashi, Hotaka Nakamura, Kazuya Konno and Takuya Uchida are all out with various injuries.

Injured: Akihiro Hayashi, Hotaka Nakamura, Kazuya Konno, Takuya Uchida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Hiroki Ilkura; Gotoku Sakai, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryo Hatsuse; Sergi Samper; Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano; Junya Suzuki, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Joan Oumari, Ryoya Ogawa; Hirotaka Mita, Shuto Abe; Kyosuke Tagawa, Yojiro Takahagi, Ryoma Watanabe; Kensuke Nagai

Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Vissel Kobe are currently enjoying one of their best seasons in recent years and are pushing for a place in the AFC Champions League. They have lost just one of their last 10 league games and will want to make it 11 on Saturday.

FC Tokyo have won just one of their last five J1 League games and that should extend to six against Vissel Kobe.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 FC Tokyo

