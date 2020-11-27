Vissel Kobe vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

It will be revenge on Guangzhou Evergrande's minds when they take on Vissel Kobe in their AFC Champions League Group G match on 28 November at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Vissel Kobe have endured contrasting fortunes in Asia, having already secured qualification after back-to-back wins in the Champions League.

They followed up their 1-0 win in the opener with a glittering 3-1 triumph over the Chinese Super League giants, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Douglas and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta hitting the target.

Evergrande, on the contrary, are winless after their first two outings. Uncharactersitically, they have only netted one goal in the campaign thus far.

They failed to dispatch Vissel Kobe, who have lost their last five matches in the J1 League.

They were not clinical on the day, as 16 shots on target were not enough to breach the Vissel Kobe backline. This could be a do-or-die outing for them.

Vissel Kobe vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-head

The previous meeting between the two sides was their first-ever match against each other. Vissel Kobe, therefore, hold the bragging rights over Guangzhou Evergrande at present.

Vissel Kobe form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Vissel Kobe vs Guangzhou Evergrande Team News

Andres Iniesta is set to start for Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe have a fully-fit squad ahead of this game. They should tinker their starting XI to try out new combinations, but they are likely to retain the four-man attacking midfield that proved effective in their win against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Paulinho is unavailable for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

Club talisman Paulinho was not named in the matchday squad last time out, and he is set to miss out. The biggest concern for Guangzhou Evergrande, however, is Zhang Lingpeng's injury. The player was stretchered off in the previous match.

Injuries: Zhang Lingpeng

Doubtful: None

Suspensions/unavailable: Paulinho

Vissel Kobe vs Guangzhou Evergrande Probable XI

Vissel Kobe predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Daiya Maekawa; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen; Hotaru Yamaguchi; Daigo Nishi, Gotoku Sakai, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta; Kyogo Furuhashi, Douglas

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Yihao Zhong, Jiang Guangtai, Tyias Browning, Wu Shaocong; Zou Zheng; Luo Guofu, Zhang Ziuwei, Yan Dinghao, Ai Kesen; Talisca

🙌 Presenting #ACL2020 Team of the Round!



If you can only pick one player, who would it be? pic.twitter.com/wvzWBRjH5F — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) November 26, 2020

Vissel Kobe vs Guangzhou Evergrande Prediction

Kobe will aim to maintain control of midfield, with the likes of Iniesta and Nishi dropping narrow and deep to create chances. This game could therefore see a lot of action in the wider areas of the pitch.

Evergrande's full-backs will have to be brave and fly out of the blocks whenever required, but Kobe's sheer brilliance in possession will make it difficult. Expect the Japanese powerhouse to claim a third Champions League win on the trot.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Guangzhou Evergrande

