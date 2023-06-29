Vissel Kobe vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo lock horns with an impressive Vissel Kobe side in an important clash at the Misaki Park Stadium on Saturday.

Vissel Kobe vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Preview

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo are currently in ninth place in the J1 League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Cerezo Osaka last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts eased past Avispa Fukuoka by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vissel Kobe vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vissel Kobe have a good recent record against Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and have won 15 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo's five victories.

Vissel Kobe have won each of their last eight matches against Consadole Sapporo in the J1 League and have scored a total of 24 goals in these matches.

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo have scored a total of 39 goals in their 18 matches in the J1 League so far this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo have conceded a total of 36 goals in the J1 League so far this season - only the bottom two teams in the league table have worse defensive records at the moment.

Vissel Kobe vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Vissel Kobe have stepped up to the plate this season and have a fairly impressive squad at their disposal. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on winning a trophy this season.

Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo have been prolific in the final third but have been undone by their defensive frailties. Vissel Kobe have been more consistent this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-2 Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo

Vissel Kobe vs Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vissel Kobe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takuro Kaneko to score - Yes

